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Erdogan opens Istanbul Airport's fourth runway, touting global connectivity gains

Erdogan opens Istanbul Airport's fourth runway, touting global connectivity gains

Elif Şanlı
16:22, 18/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 16:22, 18/09/2026, Friday
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Erdogan opens Istanbul Airport's fourth runway, touting global connectivity gains
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the 4th Runway and Additional Investments at Istanbul Airport in Istanbul, Turkiye on September 18, 2026.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that the fourth runway and additional infrastructure investments will significantly strengthen Istanbul Airport's global connectivity, noting that air passenger traffic across Türkiye surpassed 167.5 million in the first eight months of 2026 — nearly double the country's population.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday inaugurated the fourth runway at Istanbul Airport, stating that the new infrastructure will significantly enhance the major air hub's global connectivity. "In Istanbul alone, we have made a total of 2.12 trillion Turkish liras ($43.5 billion) in investments in transportation and infrastructure at current prices, including 604.4 billion Turkish liras ($12.4 billion) in air transport," Erdogan said during the opening ceremony.

Passenger growth

Air passenger traffic across Türkiye reached 167.5 million in the first eight months of 2026, a figure the president noted was nearly twice the country's population. The growth underscores the strategic importance of expanding airport capacity to meet rising demand, Erdogan added.

Aviation network expansion

Erdogan pointed to Türkiye's flight network as one of the world's most extensive, noting that the number of active airports has more than doubled from 26 to 58 over the past 24 years under Justice and Development (AK) Party governance. This expansion has positioned the country as a critical bridge between East and West while supporting the national flag carrier's global operations.

Vision for global influence

Erdogan emphasized that aviation infrastructure remains central to Türkiye's broader strategic positioning. "Together with our nation, we have made a Türkiye that is strong at home, influential in its region, and respected around the world into a reality," he said, adding that the fourth runway reinforces this trajectory. The new infrastructure is expected to further increase capacity at Istanbul Airport, which serves as Turkish Airlines' primary international hub.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoganistanbul airportturkish airlinesak partyaviation sectoristanbultürkiye
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