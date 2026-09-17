Home
World
Middle East
Türkiye warns on Houthi Red Sea threat, hails anti-settlement steps

Türkiye warns on Houthi Red Sea threat, hails anti-settlement steps

Yenişafak English AA
16:03, 17/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 16:11, 17/09/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye warns on Houthi Red Sea threat, hails anti-settlement steps
AA
File Photo

The Turkish National Defense Ministry on Thursday condemned Houthi drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and disruptive actions in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, warning that such threats endanger international maritime trade, while simultaneously welcoming coordinated steps by 12 countries to restrict commercial ties with illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry on Thursday condemned drone strikes by Yemen's Houthis against Saudi Arabia and warned that persistent dangers to navigation in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait imperil both regional security and global commercial shipping lanes.

Houthi attacks threaten maritime security

Addressing reporters at the National Defense Ministry's weekly briefing in Ankara, spokesman Zeki Akturk stated that Ankara rejects the aerial assault on Saudi territory and broader Houthi operations threatening regional equilibrium. Akturk indicated that such destabilizing conduct must cease immediately, cautioning that the continued Houthi presence along these vital waterways affects not only regional security but international maritime trade.

Israeli actions and settlement boycott

Shifting focus to Israeli military operations, Akturk noted that Tel Aviv continues to compound regional volatility through concurrent strikes against Lebanon, Syria, and Palestinian territories. He endorsed initiatives by the UK, France, Canada, and nine other governments to ban economic transactions with unauthorized Israeli settlements in the West Bank, calling on global powers to move beyond rhetorical condemnations and adopt "concrete and deterrent measures" against Israeli strikes on displacement camps in Gaza and civilian districts in southern Lebanon. "We once again emphasize that Israel must immediately end its actions that violate international law in order to ensure peace and stability in the region," he said.

Mecca Defense Alliance clarified

Fielding queries regarding the Mecca Defense Alliance, the ministry described the trilateral pact linking Ankara, Islamabad, and Riyadh as grounded in historic bilateral ties, collaborative defense frameworks, and collective security principles. "The agreement is not directed against any country, nor does it constitute an alternative to the parties' existing relations with third countries," the ministry said. Officials noted that joint exercises to boost interoperability and defense capacity are proceeding in tripartite coordination, alongside ongoing work to formalize the alliance's institutional structures.

Aegean and Cyprus disputes

The ministry further criticized Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's recent visit to Kastellorizo — designated Meis in Turkish — noting that Ankara monitored his engagements with soldiers deployed on the islet. Authorities emphasized that maintaining armed forces and naval vessels on the island — ceded to Athens under the 1947 Paris Peace Treaty on condition of demilitarization — violates the territory's legal status and undermines Aegean stability. Türkiye urged Greece "to comply with its obligations arising from international treaties and refrain from activities incompatible with the demilitarized status of the islands."

Regarding Washington's extension of the arms embargo waiver for the Greek Cypriot Administration through September 30, 2027, the ministry warned that the decision risks disturbing the "sensitive balances and environment of trust" across the island. "Türkiye, as a guarantor country, will continue, as it has in the past, to take the necessary measures in cooperation with the TRNC (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus) authorities for the security, peace and prosperity of the Turkish Cypriots," it added.

Titles :zeki akturknational defense ministryhouthisred seaisraeli settlementsmecca defense alliancekastellorizo meistrncgreek cypriot administration
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026