Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that "today's decisions will decide future strategic balance in the region, with immeasurable knock-on effects," warning that the outcomes of his Beijing consultations would carry far-reaching consequences for Middle East stability.

Araghchi described the discussions with Chinese officials as "successful" without elaborating on specific agreements reached during the meetings that began Wednesday. "Iran values strategic partnership we have built over time," he said in a statement, adding that Tehran views its relationship with Beijing as a cornerstone of regional diplomacy.

Xi's Peace Principles

The Iranian foreign minister also highlighted the importance of four principles for peace outlined by Chinese President Xi Jinping. He stressed that national sovereignty, respect for international law, balancing security and development, and peaceful coexistence remain central to establishing stability in the Middle East and Gulf regions.

Hormuz Tensions

The visit occurs amid heightened friction between Iran and the United States regarding the Strait of Hormuz, despite a memorandum signed in June envisioning a deal to reopen the strategic waterway ahead of a wider peace settlement. Washington and Tel Aviv launched large-scale attacks against Iranian government buildings, military sites, and missile infrastructure in February, prompting retaliatory strikes against Israel and US bases across the region.