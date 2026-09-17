Zelenskyy seeks drone deal, defense tech ties with Japan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Japanese broadcaster NHK on Thursday that Kyiv seeks to deepen defense technology cooperation with Tokyo, including through a proposed drone deal that would leverage Ukraine's battlefield experience for mutual benefit.

Defense Technology Partnership

Zelenskyy said Japanese companies could benefit from Ukrainian expertise in maritime monitoring, reconnaissance, mine clearance, air defense and cybersecurity. "We very much want to build military-technology cooperation between Ukraine and Japan," he said, expressing interest in partnerships at both government and business levels.

The Ukrainian leader noted that more than 70% of his country's defense industry operates in the private sector, suggesting that closer defense ties could also stimulate bilateral trade. Any decisions regarding specific defense equipment exports would remain Tokyo's prerogative, he added.

North Korea Combat Experience

Zelenskyy warned that cooperation between Kyiv and Tokyo could contribute to security across the Asia-Pacific region, citing concerns about North Korea's growing military capabilities. He alleged that Pyongyang had deployed between 30,000 and 50,000 troops to Russia, where they have gained experience in modern warfare techniques including drone operations.

This combat experience, Zelenskyy cautioned, could later be applied in other conflicts, posing a broader threat to regional stability. The Ukrainian president framed the potential partnership with Japan as a counterbalance to such emerging security challenges.

China's Role in Conflict

Turning to Beijing, Zelenskyy accused China of failing to use its influence over Moscow to help end the war. "I don't see China putting pressure on Russia to stop the war," he said, describing himself as "vexed" by Beijing's lack of political support for Ukraine.

He characterized China's position as "a little bit more" aligned with Russia's side in the conflict. While Zelenskyy stated he had not personally observed Chinese-made missiles in Ukraine, he alleged that Chinese equipment and technology were reaching Russia — clarifying that he was not referring to direct state-level weapons supplies.

China has maintained that it is not a party to the conflict and has repeatedly called for a political settlement through dialogue. Beijing denies providing lethal aid to Moscow, though Western officials have questioned the extent of dual-use technology transfers flowing across the border.