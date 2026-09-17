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Kremlin warns US sanctions would complicate Ukraine peace efforts

Kremlin warns US sanctions would complicate Ukraine peace efforts

Elif Şanlı
16:10, 17/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 16:19, 17/09/2026, Thursday
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Kremlin warns US sanctions would complicate Ukraine peace efforts
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned Thursday that new US sanctions against Russia would complicate efforts to reach a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, as the House of Representatives passed legislation targeting Moscow's economy and threatening tariffs on oil buyers.

The US House of Representatives approved a comprehensive sanctions package on Wednesday targeting Russia's economy and threatening steep tariffs on major buyers of Russian crude oil. The legislation now awaits US President Donald Trump's signature to become law, according to congressional officials.

Kremlin warns of peace process impact

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned on Thursday that the new measures would complicate efforts to reach a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, calling the House vote an "unfriendly action" against Moscow. Speaking at a news briefing in the Russian capital, Peskov said the Kremlin was closely monitoring the bill's progress toward the White House.

"Of course, the introduction of any additional sanctions by the US would definitely complicate efforts to find a peaceful settlement in Ukraine," he said. The spokesman did not specify potential Russian countermeasures should the legislation take effect.

Titles :dmitry peskovkremlinus house of representativesdonald trumprussia sanctionsukraine peaceus-russia relationsmoscowwashington
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