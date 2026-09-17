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US intelligence warns China could access F-35 tech via Saudi Arabia

US intelligence warns China could access F-35 tech via Saudi Arabia

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16:04, 17/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 16:22, 17/09/2026, Thursday
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US intelligence warns China could access F-35 tech via Saudi Arabia
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The Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency cautioned that Beijing could exploit the proposed $24 billion sale to Riyadh through espionage or military cooperation, warning that sensitive technology might be compromised through Saudi telecommunications infrastructure, according to The New York Times.

The Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency warned that China's intelligence services could access sensitive F-35 technology through a proposed $24 billion sale to Saudi Arabia, citing espionage risks and military cooperation between Beijing and Riyadh, according to The New York Times.

Intelligence Assessment

The assessment, prepared several months ago, examined Beijing's military access to Saudi bases and the kingdom's reliance on Chinese technology in its telecommunications infrastructure, the newspaper reported. Analysts questioned whether Washington and Riyadh could maintain sufficiently secure facilities to protect the advanced fighter jet technology from potential compromise.

Security Vulnerabilities

Intelligence analysts identified multiple pathways for potential technology transfer, including traditional espionage operations and Beijing's deepening military cooperation with Riyadh, US officials told the newspaper. The assessment specifically flagged Saudi Arabia's telecommunications infrastructure — which relies heavily on Chinese technology — as a vector that could compromise secure communications and technical data related to the stealth fighter program.

Congressional Review

The document has been circulated among several administration agencies and congressional offices, alongside analyses from other intelligence agencies, according to the report. The Defense Intelligence Agency issued a broader assessment outlining similar concerns in fall 2025 when the administration first considered selling dozens of the jets to Riyadh.

Titles :f-35 fighter jetssaudi arabiachinadefense intelligence agencyus arms salespentagon
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