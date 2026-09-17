17:40, 17/09/2026, Thursday
Pro-Israeli man vandalized only Palestinian restaurant in Peterborough
The only Palestinian-owned restaurant in Peterborough, England, run by a man from Gaza, was reportedly targeted by a pro-Israeli man who hurled insults at the owner, intimidated customers, and caused property damage, according to circulating video footage. The footage shows the owner attempting to contact police during the incident.
The owner says police did not press charges against the man involved and did not follow up with him afterward.