Home
World
Middle East
Bab al-Mandeb traffic grinds to halt as Yemen conflict escalates

Bab al-Mandeb traffic grinds to halt as Yemen conflict escalates

Elif Şanlı
16:33, 17/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 16:34, 17/09/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Bab al-Mandeb traffic grinds to halt as Yemen conflict escalates
File photo

Escalating clashes off Yemen's western coast have brought shipping through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait to a standstill, threatening a critical chokepoint that handles 10% of global maritime trade as Houthi fighters seize key coastal positions and force vessels to reroute around Africa.

Escalating fighting off Yemen's western coast has brought commercial traffic through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait to a complete halt, creating a twin crisis for global energy markets already strained by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and cutting off a vital artery for Asia-Europe trade.

Houthi territorial gains

The resurgence of conflict since July has redrawn the map of control across western Yemen, as Houthi forces secured the entire province of Hodeidah and pushed westward to capture Mokha, the Hanish archipelago, Mayun island, and the coastal town of Dhubab — all strategically positioned around the strait's entrance. The fall of Mayun island, which sits at the western channel's entrance, has raised security risks to their highest level and effectively closed the waterway to commercial traffic.

Maritime traffic freeze

An average of 33 ships transited the waterway daily before the crisis, but traffic has plummeted 88% with only four vessels passing through in the past 24 hours, according to International Monetary Fund PortWatch data. The passage of oil and chemical tankers has fallen 91% below normal levels, with just one ship recorded in the last day, while container ship traffic has dropped 86% as the few remaining vessels fly the flags of Panama, Singapore, Liberia, and Ethiopia.

Supply chain implications

Saudi Arabia has relied on its East-West Crude Pipeline to bypass the blocked Strait of Hormuz by transporting crude directly to Red Sea ports, but tankers loading at these facilities must still transit the Bab al-Mandeb to reach global markets. Blockading the strait threatens to nullify that alternative route entirely and could trigger a new wave of global oil shocks, analysts said, even as shippers divert vessels around the Cape of Good Hope at sharply higher cost.

Titles :bab al-mandeb straityemenhouthisred seaglobal shippingsuez canaloil tradesaudi arabiainternational monetary fundcape of good hope
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026