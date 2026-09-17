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Jordan and France sign defense cooperation agreement in Paris

Jordan and France sign defense cooperation agreement in Paris

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16:01, 17/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 16:21, 17/09/2026, Thursday
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Jordan and France sign defense cooperation agreement in Paris
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French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Jordan's King Abdullah II (L) pose for a photo ahead of their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France on September 17, 2026.

King Abdullah II of Jordan and French President Emmanuel Macron signed a defense cooperation agreement in Paris on Thursday, while also convening with Lebanon's president to advance the Aqaba Process initiative aimed at supporting Beirut's military and regional counterterrorism efforts.

Jordan's King Abdullah II and French President Emmanuel Macron signed a defense cooperation agreement in Paris on Thursday, marking a new chapter in bilateral ties as the two leaders convened with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to discuss regional security initiatives.

Defense accord signed

The signing ceremony took place in the French capital with both heads of state present, though specific details regarding the scope and provisions of the agreement were not immediately disclosed. "I discussed with President Macron ways to advance our longstanding bilateral relations and continued coordination, and we witnessed the signing of a defense cooperation agreement," King Abdullah said on social media platform X.

Aqaba Process initiative

The Jordanian monarch and Macron also hosted Aoun for discussions on supporting the Lebanese army through the Aqaba Process, a counterterrorism platform launched by King Abdullah in 2015. "We look forward to continuing our work to achieve stability in Lebanon and the region," Abdullah said, adding that the Paris meetings would strengthen coordination among regional partners. Previous rounds of the Aqaba Process have been held in Jordan, Spain, Albania, Indonesia, Italy, Brazil, Bulgaria, and the US.

Israeli attacks persist

The diplomatic push comes as Israeli aggression against Lebanon has killed at least 4,381 people and displaced more than 1 million since March 2, according to Lebanese authorities. King Abdullah reiterated Jordan's support for Lebanon's sovereignty during his Wednesday meeting with Aoun in Paris and called for an end to Israeli attacks on Lebanese territory. The strikes have continued despite a June 26 framework agreement brokered under US auspices that provided for Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese land in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups.

Titles :king abdullah iiemmanuel macronjordanfrancelebanonaqaba processjoseph aoundefense cooperationparis
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