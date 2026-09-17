



Poland's Border Guard has announced plans to install an electronic security system covering 112 kilometers of its border with Ukraine, deploying surveillance and motion-detection technology that will complement existing physical barriers along the frontier. The project will be funded by the European Union, according to TVP World.

Deputy Commander-in-Chief Violeta Gorzkowska told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday that the new equipment will monitor the frontier with Kyiv. She noted that the system is expected to add a layer of technological oversight to the physical fortifications already in place along the southeastern perimeter.

Eastern flank reinforcements

Polish authorities are also planning to strengthen protection along the country's borders with Belarus and Russia, including the construction of additional watchtowers equipped with advanced surveillance capabilities and drone-detection systems. The measures reflect Warsaw's broader strategy to secure its eastern frontier against potential threats, officials said.

Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski addressed the perceived Russian threat on Thursday. "For a long time, Europe refused to acknowledge this reality, but we Poles, shaped by our historical experience, know that we must prepare," he told TVP World. His remarks underscore the government's emphasis on proactive defense measures amid ongoing regional tensions.