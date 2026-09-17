Home
World
Europe
Poland deploying electronic surveillance on Ukraine border

Poland deploying electronic surveillance on Ukraine border

Yenişafak English AA
16:16, 17/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 16:26, 17/09/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Poland deploying electronic surveillance on Ukraine border
AA
File photo

Poland's Border Guard announced plans to install an electronic security system covering 112 kilometers of its border with Ukraine, with the surveillance equipment set to be funded by the European Union while authorities also plan additional fortifications along the Belarusian and Russian borders amid heightened regional tensions.


Poland's Border Guard has announced plans to install an electronic security system covering 112 kilometers of its border with Ukraine, deploying surveillance and motion-detection technology that will complement existing physical barriers along the frontier. The project will be funded by the European Union, according to TVP World.

Deputy Commander-in-Chief Violeta Gorzkowska told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday that the new equipment will monitor the frontier with Kyiv. She noted that the system is expected to add a layer of technological oversight to the physical fortifications already in place along the southeastern perimeter.

Eastern flank reinforcements

Polish authorities are also planning to strengthen protection along the country's borders with Belarus and Russia, including the construction of additional watchtowers equipped with advanced surveillance capabilities and drone-detection systems. The measures reflect Warsaw's broader strategy to secure its eastern frontier against potential threats, officials said.

Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski addressed the perceived Russian threat on Thursday. "For a long time, Europe refused to acknowledge this reality, but we Poles, shaped by our historical experience, know that we must prepare," he told TVP World. His remarks underscore the government's emphasis on proactive defense measures amid ongoing regional tensions.

Titles :polandukrainebelarusrussiaradoslaw sikorskivioleta gorzkowskaeueuropean unionborder securityelectronic surveillance
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026