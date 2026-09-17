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King's College reinstates Egyptian student suspended over Gaza protests

King's College reinstates Egyptian student suspended over Gaza protests

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11:08, 17/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 11:10, 17/09/2026, Thursday
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King's College reinstates Egyptian student suspended over Gaza protests
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Students from leading universities across the United Kingdom hold a march to mark the second anniversary of Israel’s attacks on Gaza, in London, United Kingdom on October 7, 2025. The march, which began at King’s College London’s Strand campus, followed a route passing by the London School of Economics (LSE), University College London (UCL), and the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), ending at SOAS’s Malet Street campus.

King's College London has reinstated Egyptian student Usama Ghanem nearly 18 months after suspending him over pro-Palestinian demonstrations, notifying him that he had committed no breaches of his exclusion terms while upholding the original misconduct finding against him.


King's College London has notified Egyptian student Usama Ghanem that he will be permitted to re-enroll for the 2026/27 academic year, nearly 18 months after university officials suspended him indefinitely over allegations concerning his involvement in student-led pro-Palestinian demonstrations. The 22-year-old received an email in late August stating that while officials continued to uphold their finding of non-academic misconduct against him, he had committed “no breaches” of the terms of his exclusion. “The conditions set have been met and there is no reason for your suspension or exclusion to remain in place,” the email said, adding that he would be invited to re-enrol and permitted access to the university.

Student response

Ghanem told CNN he “unequivocally” denied the misconduct allegations, saying the outcome of the review set “a huge precedent.” He added that he would continue to advocate for “Palestinian rights, and the fight for divestment from all weapons and from all complicit actors with the genocide in Gaza.” His case reportedly drew public criticism from some academics, who raised concerns over a crackdown by US and UK universities that disproportionately affects Muslim students and students of color for lawful expressions of Palestinian solidarity.

University statement

A KCL spokesperson told CNN that a review of Ghanem's suspension had always been scheduled to take place one year after it was imposed as part of the university's standard procedures. “Following that review, a panel determined that he had met the conditions agreed for suspension, and that re-enrolment was now the appropriate outcome,” the spokesperson said. The official added: “We will always apply a fair approach to misconduct proceedings, and have a duty to act where behaviour breaches safeguarding and security regulations, or puts others at risk.” The spokesperson also noted that decisions on visa sponsorship are made by UK Visas and Immigration, rather than the university, which has a legal obligation to notify the agency of changes in a student's status.

Legal proceedings continue

As Ghanem prepares to return to the university, a legal case he filed against KCL remains ongoing, claiming breaches of human rights, assault, personal injury, discrimination and harassment on the part of the institution. Despite a ceasefire agreement in place since October 2025, Israel continues airstrikes and shelling in the Gaza Strip, where Palestinian authorities say more than 73,000 people have been killed since the war began on Oct. 8, 2023.

Titles :usama ghanemkings college londonkclpro-palestinian protestsgaza solidaritystudent visaunited kingdomuniversity misconduct
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