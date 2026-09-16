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Zelenskyy says Russia tried to hit his plane twice in recent weeks

Zelenskyy says Russia tried to hit his plane twice in recent weeks

Elif Şanlı
12:18, 16/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 12:20, 16/09/2026, Wednesday
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Zelenskyy says Russia tried to hit his plane twice in recent weeks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Moscow attempted to target his presidential aircraft with drones on two separate occasions while he traveled through Moldovan airspace, claiming the strikes were aimed at Chisinau because his plane was on the ground there.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia on Tuesday of twice attempting to target his presidential plane with drones in recent weeks, claiming the attacks occurred while he was traveling through Moldovan airspace on separate trips through Chisinau. Speaking to CBS News in an interview published Tuesday, Zelenskyy stated: "My presidential plane was in Moldova, and that's why they attacked Moldova. When we went back home, again through Chisinau, they did the same," referring to unmanned aerial vehicles that allegedly entered Moldovan territory during his recent visits.

Norwegian leader cited September near-miss

The accusations center on incidents in early September, including a Sept. 9 episode when Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said Zelenskyy's plane had "almost" been hit by a drone while departing Moldova for Oslo. Moldovan authorities temporarily closed the country's airspace after detecting the unmanned vehicle, which subsequently crashed approximately 160 kilometers from Chisinau International Airport while the Ukrainian leader's aircraft remained on the ground, according to local officials.

CBS News reported that a second drone incident occurred during Zelenskyy's return journey to Ukraine several days later, an event that had not been previously disclosed. At the time of the first incident, Zelenskyy was traveling to attend the funeral of Norway's King Harald V.

Kyiv source downplays assassination risk

A Ukrainian presidential source described as "exaggerated" claims that Zelenskyy had been at risk during the Moldovan transits, though the official did not elaborate on specific security protocols employed during the presidential movements. Moldovan authorities reopened Chisinau International Airport after the Sept. 9 drone crashed without striking the presidential aircraft, which departed for Oslo following the all-clear.

Titles :volodymyr zelenskyyzelenskyyrussia-ukraine warmoldovachisinaudronesjonas gahr storenorwaycbs news
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