Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday sharply criticized the European Parliament, denouncing the institution as a "nest of corrupt figures" and accusing Western organizations of waging a decades-long campaign to malign Baku.

Corruption allegations

Speaking during a meeting with participants of international conferences in the capital, Aliyev referenced the European Parliament's vice-president — describing her as a female deputy from Greece — in connection with a cash-for-influence scandal. "Millions of dollars in suitcases were found in the house of the European Parliament's vice-president," Aliyev said, alleging that the case was subsequently covered up and the official released without consequence.

Double standards on Karabakh

The Azerbaijani leader contrasted the treatment of his country with that of Armenia, noting that while Yerevan faced no sanctions from the Council of Europe during its three-decade occupation of the Karabakh region, Baku was sanctioned after liberating its territories in September 2023. "Look, this is their true face. The European Parliament is a nest of corrupt figures," Aliyev said, asserting that the body had "maligned us, tarnished our reputation" throughout the occupation period.

Islamophobia accusations

Aliyev further described the European Parliament as consisting of "Islamophobes," claiming an "undeclared war" is being waged against Islam and the Muslim world. "Look, the European Parliament consists of these Islamophobes, and this must always remain in focus," he said, calling for Muslim unity against efforts to discredit the Islamic world and equate it with terrorism.

'Guardians of morality'

The president emphasized that Azerbaijan would continue to resist external pressure, stating that the smear campaign would persist because Baku refuses to bow to foreign demands. "We speak our mind, we protect our national dignity and we protect our way of life," Aliyev said, describing his government as "guardians of morality" who prevent alien trends from taking root in the country.