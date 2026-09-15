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Munich and Barcelona to host 2028, 2029 Champions League finals

Munich and Barcelona to host 2028, 2029 Champions League finals

Elif Şanlı
23:38, 15/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 23:43, 15/09/2026, Tuesday
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Munich and Barcelona to host 2028, 2029 Champions League finals
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UEFA announced on Tuesday that Munich and Barcelona will host the Champions League finals in 2028 and 2029 respectively, with the governing body confirming venues for women's, Europa League and Conference League competitions following an Executive Committee meeting in Greece.

European football's governing body UEFA announced on Tuesday that Munich Football Arena will host the 2028 Champions League final, with Barcelona's Camp Nou selected to host the 2029 showpiece following an Executive Committee meeting in Thessaloniki, Greece. The committee confirmed the selections during proceedings in the northern Greek city, according to a statement from the organization.

The 2028 Women's Champions League final will take place at OL Stadium in Lyon-Decines, France, while the 2029 edition moves to the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff. Romania's National Arena in Bucharest will stage the 2028 Europa League final, with the 2029 event awarded to the National Stadium Serbia in Belgrade.

Conference League and additional fixtures

The 2028 UEFA Conference League final will be played at Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, while Budapest's Puskas Arena in Hungary will host the competition's 2029 final. UEFA also confirmed that the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam will stage the 2027 UEFA Super Cup, with the 2028 edition heading to Astana Arena in Kazakhstan's capital.

Switzerland's Biel/Bienne Arena was selected as the venue for the 2027 UEFA Futsal Champions League final. All venues were chosen following a thorough evaluation process by the executive committee, officials noted.

Titles :uefachampions leaguemunich football arenacamp noubarcelonamunicheuropa leaguewomens champions leagueconference leagueeuropean football
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