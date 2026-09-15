European football's governing body UEFA announced on Tuesday that Munich Football Arena will host the 2028 Champions League final, with Barcelona's Camp Nou selected to host the 2029 showpiece following an Executive Committee meeting in Thessaloniki, Greece. The committee confirmed the selections during proceedings in the northern Greek city, according to a statement from the organization.

The 2028 Women's Champions League final will take place at OL Stadium in Lyon-Decines, France, while the 2029 edition moves to the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff. Romania's National Arena in Bucharest will stage the 2028 Europa League final, with the 2029 event awarded to the National Stadium Serbia in Belgrade.

Conference League and additional fixtures

The 2028 UEFA Conference League final will be played at Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, while Budapest's Puskas Arena in Hungary will host the competition's 2029 final. UEFA also confirmed that the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam will stage the 2027 UEFA Super Cup, with the 2028 edition heading to Astana Arena in Kazakhstan's capital.

Switzerland's Biel/Bienne Arena was selected as the venue for the 2027 UEFA Futsal Champions League final. All venues were chosen following a thorough evaluation process by the executive committee, officials noted.