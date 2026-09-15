Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Tuesday that Baku and Ankara are coordinating on strategic initiatives spanning the "coming decades," with senior officials holding extensive talks in the capital on energy security and regional connectivity. Speaking at a joint news conference alongside his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Bayramov highlighted sectors "traditionally distinguished by their strategic importance" as central to the bilateral agenda, putting special emphasis on the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline and the Southern Gas Corridor.

Bayramov noted that these existing projects represent a "massive" contribution to the energy security of both nations and a "vast geographical region." "We believe that, at the current stage, there are projects with immense prospects and great potential geared towards the coming decades, and work on them is currently being carried out through close coordination between the two countries," he said, also reviewing alternative energy initiatives including plans to deliver green energy to European markets via the Black Sea and a project to connect Azerbaijan’s autonomous Nakhchivan region with Türkiye through a new energy cable.

Multilateral platforms

The ministers examined Azerbaijan's engagement in multilateral frameworks, specifically discussing cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) ahead of next month's summit in Türkiye. Noting that the organization holds "special significance" for both countries, Bayramov said they held productive discussions regarding preparations for the meeting, while also pledging full support for Türkiye's upcoming hosting of COP31.

"As the COP29 presidency, our country expresses its full support for Türkiye — which will soon host COP31 — and our entire team, having participated in COP29 and remained active in climate diplomacy since then, will play a highly active role in the successful execution of COP31 ... both during the preparatory phase and the event itself," Bayramov said.

Regional connectivity

Bayramov and Fidan exchanged views on developments in the South Caucasus and the Middle East, with the Azerbaijani minister outlining rapid progress on new transport infrastructure. He said approximately 95% of highways leading from mainland Azerbaijan to the border with neighboring Armenia are completed, while railway construction stands at about 75% completion, noting that reconstruction work on railway connections in Nakhchivan has already commenced.

The foreign minister highlighted direct talks between Yerevan and Washington concerning the 42-kilometer section of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) passing through Armenian territory, stating that the US regularly informs Azerbaijan about the issue. He described this section as the "missing link," noting that a "significant new transport corridor" linking Europe to Central Asia via Türkiye and Azerbaijan will emerge once the route is established.