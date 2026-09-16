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Italy eyes alternative to Schengen suspension at Slovenia border

Italy eyes alternative to Schengen suspension at Slovenia border

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08:01, 16/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 08:19, 16/09/2026, Wednesday
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Italy eyes alternative to Schengen suspension at Slovenia border
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Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Tuesday that Rome is considering replacing its suspension of Schengen free-movement rules at the Slovenia border with alternative security arrangements once the current extension expires in mid-December, aiming to ensure security while easing transit restrictions.


Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Tuesday that Rome is considering replacing its suspension of Schengen free-movement rules at the border with Slovenia with alternative security arrangements once the current extension expires in mid-December. Speaking alongside his Slovenian counterpart Tone Kajzer, Tajani stated that Italy is weighing enhanced bilateral cooperation including a joint police presence similar to the arrangement currently operating along the Italy-France border. Tajani noted that he had already discussed the proposed initiative with Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi.

Tajani stressed that the border controls were not directed against any specific country, describing them as necessary responses to security concerns. "It's not an attitude against anyone, it's not a political position," he said. Kajzer welcomed the prospect of closer cooperation, describing the shared border as "a space for cooperation and new opportunities."

Spain criticizes Italy's border controls

The remarks come as Italy extended temporary controls on travelers arriving from Spain earlier Tuesday, citing security concerns and the risk of terrorist infiltration. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares sharply criticized the decision, calling the measures "absurd, useless and a disgrace." The Italian decision follows mass crossings that resulted in tens of thousands of people entering Ceuta from Morocco between July 30-31, according to Spanish government estimates.

Tajani defended Rome's approach, saying authorities must ensure that Italy's borders remain protected amid the current security situation. The current extension of controls at the Slovenia frontier is due to expire on Dec. 18.

Titles :antonio tajanitone kajzerschengen areaitaly slovenia borderjose manuel albaresceutaeuropean unionirregular migration
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