



Warsaw Chopin Airport authorities partially evacuated departure areas on Tuesday evening after discovering unattended luggage, dispatching bomb disposal experts to assess a potential security threat at Poland's busiest aviation hub, according to local media.

Police received reports regarding the abandoned bag shortly before 7 pm local time (1700 GMT), according to TVP World. Departure zones on the arrivals level were cleared as a precautionary measure while specialists investigated the contents.

Scene declared safe

TVP 3 Warsaw reported shortly after 8:30 pm that authorities completed their inspection and determined the luggage posed no danger. Passengers subsequently returned to the terminal and flight operations resumed normal schedules.

The evening disruption lasted from the initial report shortly before 7 pm to the all-clear after 8:30 pm. Travelers were temporarily prevented from accessing the evacuated departure zones during the inspection.

Second alert in two weeks

The incident marked the second security evacuation at Chopin Airport within a fortnight. Last Tuesday, officials cleared the facility following the discovery of another unattended bag before similarly concluding it presented no threat.

Both scares prompted immediate deployment of police and bomb disposal specialists to the airport. Tuesday's incident concluded without injury or damage to infrastructure.