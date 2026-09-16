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EU proposes Canada as first 'associate member' in partnership overhaul

EU proposes Canada as first 'associate member' in partnership overhaul

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13:40, 16/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 13:53, 16/09/2026, Wednesday
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EU proposes Canada as first 'associate member' in partnership overhaul
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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday proposed opening the door for Canada to become the EU's first "associate member," calling for urgent reimagining of partnerships to address critical mineral dependence and emerging technology competition.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday proposed opening the door for Canada to become the European Union's first "associate member," urging the bloc to urgently reimagine its partnerships amid mounting geopolitical and economic pressures during her 2026 State of the Union address.

Strategic partnership framework

Speaking before the European Parliament, von der Leyen said Europe must work with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to bring relations "to the highest level possible" across strategic areas including energy, critical minerals, batteries, and artificial intelligence. "I would like to work with you on opening the door for Canada to being the first associate member of the European Union," she said. The proposal would establish an unprecedented relationship with a non-EU country, though von der Leyen provided no details on institutional arrangements or specific obligations.

Von der Leyen framed the initiative within a broader effort to secure access to critical raw materials, strengthen energy independence, and develop capabilities in quantum technologies and cybersecurity while cooperating with trusted partners. She argued that Europe has chosen a more independent path, stating that a stronger Europe is emerging better equipped to defend itself and protect its economic interests.

Economic revival and energy security

Von der Leyen identified restarting Europe's economy as the EU's "number one priority," pointing to the bloc's large single market and industrial base while acknowledging continued fragmentation in capital markets and purchasing power. She announced a political agreement on a "one Europe, one market" roadmap to overhaul the single market by the end of next year, alongside a new international connectivity initiative linking the South Caucasus and Central Asia through the Middle Corridor.

Warning that Europe cannot remain an industrial powerhouse with structurally high energy prices, she highlighted efforts to reduce dependence on Russian gas through diversified supplies and investments in renewables and nuclear power. Von der Leyen called for doubling the share of electricity by 2040, stating: "In short, let's make Europe's future electric. This is a must."

China trade tensions and AI risks

Von der Leyen warned that Europe's trade relationship with China had reached a "tipping point" with a daily trade deficit of roughly €1 billion, noting the EU depends on Beijing for over 80% of many critical materials and 90% of some rare earths. She said the bloc seeks dialogue to rebalance trade but insisted on concrete results, announcing plans for a new "European Corporation on Critical Raw Materials" to secure supplies for electric vehicles, chips, and defense.

The Commission chief described artificial intelligence as the second major "tipping point" alongside climate change, citing risks from cyberattacks and autonomous systems operating beyond intended environments while defending the EU's AI Act safeguards. She said Europe should cooperate with Canada and the UK on AI model evaluation and security, stressing the need for independent technological capabilities in areas linked to national security.

Titles :ursula von der leyenmark carneycanadaeuropean unionassociate membershipcritical raw materialsartificial intelligenceeu china tradestate of the union 2026middle corridor
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