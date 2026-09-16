Home
World
America
China warns US over space weapons and military buildup

China warns US over space weapons and military buildup

Yeni Şafak Newsroom
12:00, 16/09/2026, Wednesday
İHA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
China warns US over space weapons and military buildup
US had announced it for the first time.

China's Foreign Ministry pushed back against the United States over its first confirmed deployment of a weapon in orbit, urging Washington to halt its military buildup in space. Beijing warned that the move signals a drive for space hegemony and risks igniting a global arms race beyond Earth's atmosphere.

China on Wednesday condemned the United States for stationing a weapon in space, calling on Washington to stop expanding its military footprint in orbit and to take concrete steps to safeguard global strategic stability. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing that China opposes the weaponization of outer space and any attempt to turn it into a battlefield. "We urge the US to stop expanding its military buildup in space and to uphold global strategic stability with concrete actions," Guo said. The statement came a day after US Air Force Secretary Troy Meink confirmed for the first time that America had placed a weapon in orbit, saying the system is needed to shield US forces from enemy attacks.

China warns of orbital arms race

Chinese state media framed the US move as evidence of Washington's pursuit of space dominance, warning that it could set off a global arms race in orbit. The reports said the deployment raises fresh questions about the militarization of outer space, a domain where major powers have long competed for strategic advantage. Beijing has repeatedly voiced concern over US space policy, and Wednesday's remarks marked one of its sharpest reactions yet to an American orbital weapons program.

Pentagon confirms first deployment

Meink, speaking on Tuesday, said the orbiting weapon is designed to protect US forces from hostile strikes, adding that Washington is prepared for what he described as evolving threats. He declined to detail the weapon's capabilities or say when it was placed in orbit. The confirmation marks the first public acknowledgment by the US military that it has deployed an offensive or defensive system in space, a step analysts say could reshape strategic calculations among major powers.

Türkiye watches space security debate

The exchange between Washington and Beijing adds to growing international scrutiny of space as a potential conflict zone. For Türkiye, which has accelerated its own space program in recent years, the standoff underscores the stakes for countries seeking a presence in orbit. Ankara has stressed the peaceful use of outer space while expanding its satellite and launch capabilities, positioning itself as a voice in the debate over how space should be governed.

Titles :ChinaUSspaceweaponorbit
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026