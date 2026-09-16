China on Wednesday condemned the United States for stationing a weapon in space, calling on Washington to stop expanding its military footprint in orbit and to take concrete steps to safeguard global strategic stability. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing that China opposes the weaponization of outer space and any attempt to turn it into a battlefield. "We urge the US to stop expanding its military buildup in space and to uphold global strategic stability with concrete actions," Guo said. The statement came a day after US Air Force Secretary Troy Meink confirmed for the first time that America had placed a weapon in orbit, saying the system is needed to shield US forces from enemy attacks.

China warns of orbital arms race

Chinese state media framed the US move as evidence of Washington's pursuit of space dominance, warning that it could set off a global arms race in orbit. The reports said the deployment raises fresh questions about the militarization of outer space, a domain where major powers have long competed for strategic advantage. Beijing has repeatedly voiced concern over US space policy, and Wednesday's remarks marked one of its sharpest reactions yet to an American orbital weapons program.

Pentagon confirms first deployment

Meink, speaking on Tuesday, said the orbiting weapon is designed to protect US forces from hostile strikes, adding that Washington is prepared for what he described as evolving threats. He declined to detail the weapon's capabilities or say when it was placed in orbit. The confirmation marks the first public acknowledgment by the US military that it has deployed an offensive or defensive system in space, a step analysts say could reshape strategic calculations among major powers.

Türkiye watches space security debate

The exchange between Washington and Beijing adds to growing international scrutiny of space as a potential conflict zone. For Türkiye, which has accelerated its own space program in recent years, the standoff underscores the stakes for countries seeking a presence in orbit. Ankara has stressed the peaceful use of outer space while expanding its satellite and launch capabilities, positioning itself as a voice in the debate over how space should be governed.