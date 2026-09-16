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US, Chinese top negotiators to meet ahead of Trump-Xi summit

US, Chinese top negotiators to meet ahead of Trump-Xi summit

Elif Şanlı
12:17, 16/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 12:20, 16/09/2026, Wednesday
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US, Chinese top negotiators to meet ahead of Trump-Xi summit
US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told lawmakers he will meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Sunday in Washington for final preparatory talks ahead of the September 24 summit between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, with the agenda also expected to include artificial intelligence governance.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed on Wednesday that he will meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Washington this Sunday for final preparatory negotiations ahead of a scheduled September 24 summit between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Preparatory talks

Speaking before the House Financial Services Committee, Bessent stated that bilateral discussions have progressed well in private channels. "With China, we have had some very good private discussions, and I look forward to those continuing this weekend when I meet my Chinese counterpart Vice [Premier] He Lifeng," he said, according to the South China Morning Post. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will join Bessent in hosting the Chinese delegation for negotiations aimed at bridging differences over outstanding trade issues.

AI governance

The Treasury Secretary is expected to outline potential economic outcomes for the upcoming presidential summit and initiate preparatory dialogue on artificial intelligence safety protocols, according to officials familiar with the planning. The two presidents agreed in Beijing in May to establish an intergovernmental dialogue on AI, which has run separately from the economic talks led by Bessent and He for several months without publicized interim results.

September summit

Trump is expected to host Xi on September 24 in Washington, the Hong Kong-based newspaper reported, citing preparations for the first face-to-face encounter between the leaders since May. Sunday's meeting marks the final scheduled opportunity for cabinet-level officials to align positions before the summit convenes.

Titles :scott bessenthe lifengdonald trumpxi jinpingjamieson greerus-china tradeartificial intelligencewashington
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