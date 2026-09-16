Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun on Wednesday called for "consensus" and action-oriented global security governance at the 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, urging cooperation in artificial intelligence and outer space while avoiding mention of Taiwan or the South China Sea. Addressing roughly 2,000 officials from some 100 nations gathered for the forum's 20th anniversary, Dong stressed the need for concerted efforts to forge consensus through a new security vision, according to CGTN.

Warnings against exclusive blocs

Dong urged the international community to "firmly oppose actions that involved forming exclusive blocs and exacerbating tensions," lending support to cooperation in AI, outer space and deep sea exploration so emerging technologies could "better benefit all humanity," the South China Morning Post reported. Warning against a "zero-sum mindset," he called for vigilance against "hegemonism" and "militarism," describing multilateralism as essential to global strategic stability.

Development gap and Global South

Urging major powers to shoulder responsibilities, Dong said the "key" to security governance was narrowing the development gap, noting that "development is the greatest guarantee of security" for Global South countries. "Nothing in the world is difficult, as long as we are willing to climb," he said, adding that the Chinese military stood ready to "share its experience of building and governing its military and help within our capacity."

The three-day gathering, themed "Build Consensus on Stability, Advance Security Governance Together," opened in the Chinese capital on Tuesday and has drawn representatives from international organizations alongside national delegations.