Home
World
Asia
China defense chief calls for consensus on security, AI cooperation

China defense chief calls for consensus on security, AI cooperation

Yenişafak English AA
07:44, 16/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 08:11, 16/09/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
China defense chief calls for consensus on security, AI cooperation
AA
Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun

Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun calls for action-oriented global security governance and deeper cooperation in artificial intelligence and outer space, urging major powers to reject exclusive blocs and hegemonism at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun on Wednesday called for "consensus" and action-oriented global security governance at the 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, urging cooperation in artificial intelligence and outer space while avoiding mention of Taiwan or the South China Sea. Addressing roughly 2,000 officials from some 100 nations gathered for the forum's 20th anniversary, Dong stressed the need for concerted efforts to forge consensus through a new security vision, according to CGTN.

Warnings against exclusive blocs

Dong urged the international community to "firmly oppose actions that involved forming exclusive blocs and exacerbating tensions," lending support to cooperation in AI, outer space and deep sea exploration so emerging technologies could "better benefit all humanity," the South China Morning Post reported. Warning against a "zero-sum mindset," he called for vigilance against "hegemonism" and "militarism," describing multilateralism as essential to global strategic stability.

Development gap and Global South

Urging major powers to shoulder responsibilities, Dong said the "key" to security governance was narrowing the development gap, noting that "development is the greatest guarantee of security" for Global South countries. "Nothing in the world is difficult, as long as we are willing to climb," he said, adding that the Chinese military stood ready to "share its experience of building and governing its military and help within our capacity."

The three-day gathering, themed "Build Consensus on Stability, Advance Security Governance Together," opened in the Chinese capital on Tuesday and has drawn representatives from international organizations alongside national delegations.

Titles :dong junchinabeijing xiangshan forumartificial intelligenceouter spaceglobal securityglobal southsouth china seataiwan
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026