European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday announced plans to introduce strict age limits for social media use across the European Union, unveiling a proposed "Kids Act" that would ban platforms for children under 13 and require parental supervision for teenagers.

Age tiers and 'mini accounts'

Addressing the European Parliament in Brussels, von der Leyen said the commission would table the legislation Thursday, establishing different protection levels based on age. "No social media under the age of 13. No personal account under the age of 15," she said.

Children aged 13 to under 15 would be limited to supervised "mini accounts" with restricted features and a one-hour daily time limit, while those aged 15 to 18 would see platforms required to implement "safe design" measures. Von der Leyen said the initiative addresses concerns over sleep loss, anxiety, bullying and self-harm linked to addictive digital design.

Reversing the burden of proof

The commission chief said the EU would shift responsibility toward technology platforms rather than parents. "We are reversing the burden of proof. Now, platforms will have to prove to us that they are safe," von der Leyen said, adding that the issue concerns the conditions under which platforms reach children, not simply minors accessing social media.

"Europe has the power to act. It is us who decide the rules, not the tech," she said. Von der Leyen noted that addictive digital design affects adults as well, announcing plans to propose a broader "Digital Fairness Act" in the autumn.