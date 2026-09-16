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Forensic experts from 40 countries to gather in Antalya

Forensic experts from 40 countries to gather in Antalya

Elif Şanlı
23:03, 16/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 23:22, 16/09/2026, Wednesday
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Forensic experts from 40 countries to gather in Antalya
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Hizir Asliyuksek announced that forensic experts from 40 countries will convene in Antalya next week for the 21st International Forensic Medicine Days Congress, where they will examine digital evidence, artificial intelligence applications, and addiction-related testimony in what the Council of Forensic Medicine head described as the largest gathering of its kind hosted by Türkiye.

Hizir Asliyuksek, head of Türkiye's Council of Forensic Medicine, announced that forensic experts from 40 countries will gather in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya on Sept. 21-27 for the 21st International Forensic Medicine Days Congress, an event organized by the nearly two-century-old institution operating under the Justice Ministry since 1917. The seven-day program will address artificial intelligence in forensic sciences, digital evidence and deepfake technologies, new psychoactive substances, and next-generation DNA sequencing alongside mass disaster identification and autonomous vehicle accidents, drawing judicial officials, academics, and police forensic units from five continents.

'Addiction and Expert Testimony' theme

Asliyuksek stated that the congress theme was designated as "Addiction and Expert Testimony in the World," noting the growing importance of forensic institutions in combating drug-related crimes. "Leading forensic medicine and forensic science experts from our country and around the world will meet in Antalya," he said, adding that 28 sessions will feature 127 Turkish and 48 international speakers addressing the latest developments.

The gathering has drawn 831 registered participants from Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia, and the Americas, making it the largest forensic medicine congress hosted by Türkiye to date. Representatives from higher courts, universities, the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TUBITAK), the Health Ministry, and security force forensic units are expected to attend the Justice Organization Strengthening Foundation-hosted event, with Anadolu serving as communications sponsor providing coverage in 13 languages.

Titles :hizir asliyuksekantalyacouncil of forensic medicineinternational forensic medicine days congressforensic medicinedigital forensicsartificial intelligencejustice ministrytubitakaddiction
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