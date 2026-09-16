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Türkiye sends flour to Palestinian refugees, displaced families in Lebanon

Türkiye sends flour to Palestinian refugees, displaced families in Lebanon

Elif Şanlı
22:57, 16/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 23:16, 16/09/2026, Wednesday
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Türkiye sends flour to Palestinian refugees, displaced families in Lebanon
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Türkiye's Ambassador to Lebanon Murat Lutem

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority delivered 2,000 tons of flour to Palestinian refugees and families displaced by Israeli attacks in Lebanon during a ceremony at the Port of Beirut attended by senior Turkish, Lebanese and UN officials, as Ankara pledged continued humanitarian support for the crisis-hit country.

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority on Wednesday delivered 2,000 tons of flour to Palestinian refugees and families displaced by Israeli attacks in Lebanon, marking the latest phase of Ankara's humanitarian assistance during a ceremony at the Port of Beirut attended by senior Turkish, Lebanese and UN officials.

Strategic support

Speaking to Anadolu after the ceremony, Ambassador Murat Lutem said Ankara's assistance to people in need in Lebanon remained ongoing. He recalled that the Health Ministry had recently sent medicine to Lebanon and noted that Türkiye had supported efforts to meet the shelter needs of displaced families with tents, food, clothing and other supplies. "We see that the aid we have provided over the past 2 1/2 years has exceeded 4,000 tons as of today," he said.

Lutem said Lebanon had endured suffering it did not deserve and noted that around 300,000 Lebanese people remained unable to return home due to destruction caused by Israeli attacks. "Our country's support will continue. Our president has said very clearly: The security of our country does not begin at our borders; it begins in Damascus and Beirut," he said. "Our solidarity with Lebanon will continue."

Humanitarian partnership

Lebanese Higher Relief Council chief Bassam Nabulsi said the delivery represented a continuation of Türkiye's longstanding support through state institutions and humanitarian organizations, particularly AFAD. He identified Türkiye and UNRWA as two key partners in addressing humanitarian needs in Lebanon, noting that the flour was particularly important for meeting families' basic needs and supporting food security. "We do not view this contribution merely as material assistance. It is a sincere expression of solidarity, friendship, and humanitarian partnership," he said.

UNRWA Director Dorothee Klaus thanked Türkiye and AFAD for the aid during her address at the ceremony. She said the assistance would help ease families' financial burdens. "This shipment will provide flour and bread to Palestinian refugees and displaced Lebanese people who have been affected by the economic consequences of the latest conflicts affecting Lebanon," she said.

Titles :afadmurat lutembassam nabulsidorothee klausunrwalebanonpalestinian refugeesport of beiruthumanitarian aidtürkiye lebanon relations
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