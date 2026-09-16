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No peace in Middle East without two-state solution: UN chief

No peace in Middle East without two-state solution: UN chief

Elif Şanlı
23:11, 16/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 23:24, 16/09/2026, Wednesday
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No peace in Middle East without two-state solution: UN chief
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that lasting peace in the Middle East remains impossible without realizing a two-state solution for Palestinians, warning that Israeli actions in Gaza and the occupied West Bank are undermining diplomatic efforts.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday declared that sustainable peace in the Middle East is unattainable without establishing a two-state solution for Palestinians, condemning the "creeping annexation" of the occupied West Bank and calling for unrestricted humanitarian aid to Gaza ahead of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in Hamilton, Canada.

Speaking at a news conference, Guterres emphasized the "dramatic suffering" facing Palestinians in both territories. "In the context of upheaval across the Middle East, we must never forget the dramatic suffering of the Palestinian people -- both in Gaza and the West Bank," he said. He stressed that the peace plan for Gaza must be fully implemented with unrestricted humanitarian aid.

West Bank violence

He directed sharp criticism toward Israeli settlement expansion and military operations in the occupied territory. "And the creeping annexation of the West Bank must stop," Guterres stated, noting that settler violence — sometimes backed by security forces — poses serious threats to civilians. He described conditions in the West Bank as "absolutely intolerable," adding that "there will be no peace in the Middle East without realizing the two-state solution."

The secretary-general addressed concerns raised by Palestine's UN Envoy Riyad Mansour, who recently detailed Israeli officials' statements regarding "ethnic cleansing and forced expulsion." Responding to questions about whether Palestinians still see a viable path forward, Guterres said: "We are extremely worried with the situation that is taking place."

Peace plan obstacles

He welcomed efforts by Nickolay Mladenov, the High Representative for Gaza at the Board of Peace, to advance the peace plan, but acknowledged significant obstacles remain. "It is clear that Israel is not accepting the implementation of the peace plan as it is conceived now," Guterres added, pointing to continued Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and escalating violence in the West Bank.

Guterres spoke ahead of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, where the Palestinian issue is expected to feature prominently in discussions. The secretary-general's remarks come amid heightened tensions following months of military operations in Gaza and expanding settlement activity in the occupied territories, with humanitarian organizations reporting severe shortages of food, water, and medical supplies in the besieged enclave.

Titles :antonio guterresun general assemblypalestinegazawest banktwo-state solutionisraelmiddle east
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