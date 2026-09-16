UN chief vows 'everything possible' for Gaza diplomacy

Antonio Guterres on Wednesday pledged the United Nations would "do everything possible" to facilitate high-level diplomatic encounters during the General Assembly session, citing last year's breakthrough Gaza peace plan as proof of what such meetings can achieve.

Speaking in Hamilton, Canada, the secretary-general emphasized the importance of using the annual gathering to bridge divides. "I think we must take profit of this week to allow for a large number of meetings between those leaders that are relevant in the context of the crisis that we are facing," he told reporters.

Last year's precedent

Guterres specifically referenced a 2023 meeting between the United States and Muslim countries that produced the Gaza peace plan, suggesting such encounters could be replicated to address current conflicts. He noted that Washington's engagement with Muslim leaders had yielded concrete results for the Palestinian territory.

"This is an excellent occasion for leaders of countries that are facing confrontations or problems to meet together and to try to find solutions," he said. The General Assembly's high-level week runs through the end of the week in New York.