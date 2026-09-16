Türkiye's Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftci hosted his Iranian counterpart Eskandar Momeni in Ankara on Wednesday for comprehensive security talks addressing the dismantling of PKK terrorist affiliates, joint operations against organized crime, and enhanced cooperation on extradition and border security measures. The discussions focused on regional stability following the PKK's dissolution, with both ministers emphasizing coordinated efforts to combat transnational threats including drug trafficking and irregular migration along their shared frontier.

Counterterrorism and affiliate networks

The meeting addressed security risks posed by PJAK and other PKK offshoots following the main group's decision to dissolve and disarm as part of Ankara's "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative. Çiftci emphasized that Türkiye is monitoring the dismantling of all PKK affiliates operating under different names across the region, warning that members opposing the process could relocate to Iran and increase activity there. "Through our determined efforts, the PKK/KCK terrorist organization has been forced to dissolve itself and lay down its arms," Çiftci said, adding that the process must extend to PJAK to ensure regional stability.

Operations against criminal networks

The ministers reviewed joint efforts targeting drug trafficking and new-generation organized crime groups, with Çiftci detailing extensive Turkish operations against criminal networks. "We are determined to fight all criminal organizations to the end in order to fully ensure the peace and security of our citizens," he stated, noting that authorities conducted 1,592 operations against 562 organized crime groups this year alone. Citing seizure statistics, Çiftci said security forces arrested 32,848 suspects in 38,915 drug operations and confiscated 36 tons of narcotics in 2026, emphasizing that both nations' geographic positions place them along critical transit routes for transnational criminal networks.

Extradition and migration cooperation

Discussions covered extradition procedures and irregular migration, with Çiftci affirming that Ankara carefully processes Iranian extradition requests and promptly returns individuals whose legal proceedings have been completed. He urged Tehran to expedite similar procedures for Turkish requests, while both ministers agreed to strengthen Interpol coordination and information sharing regarding human trafficking networks. Çiftci outlined Türkiye's comprehensive migration policy aimed at ensuring the safe, dignified, and voluntary return of migrants to their countries of origin, proposing enhanced border coordination to combat smuggling gangs operating along the frontier.

Regional security framework

Momeni congratulated Türkiye on reaching a political solution with the PKK and called for a four-country initiative involving Türkiye, Iraq, Iran, and Syria to achieve lasting regional stability. "There can be no peace without laying down arms. The PKK, PJAK, and all their branches must end their existence and lay down their weapons," he said, emphasizing that "In matters of terrorism, Türkiye's security is Iran's security, and Iran's security is Türkiye's security." Momeni also expressed gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish government for their support "in the war imposed on us" and for condemning recent murders, while urging expanded cooperation through Interpol and joint border security measures against human smuggling.