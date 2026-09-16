Türkiye's intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin traveled to Afghanistan this week for talks with senior officials of the interim Taliban administration in Kabul and Kandahar, Turkish security sources said Wednesday.

High-level meetings in Kabul

During his stay in the Afghan capital, Kalin met with Abdul Haq Wasiq, head of the General Directorate of Intelligence, and held discussions with Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, and Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani. The encounters covered measures to strengthen intelligence-sharing mechanisms and enhance security coordination between the two nations.

Security cooperation agenda

The delegation examined steps to deepen security cooperation between Ankara and Kabul while addressing bilateral relations. Both sides reviewed joint efforts to combat terrorism, human smuggling, and drug trafficking networks threatening regional stability.

Regional security concerns

Officials also assessed ongoing regional developments, with particular attention to the war between the United States, Israel, and Iran. The security situation in Afghanistan formed part of the deliberations, the sources added.