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Turkic intelligence chiefs convene in Kazakhstan on security

Turkic intelligence chiefs convene in Kazakhstan on security

Elif Şanlı
22:56, 16/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 23:17, 16/09/2026, Wednesday
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Turkic intelligence chiefs convene in Kazakhstan on security
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Heads of intelligence services from Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan gathered in Burabay on Tuesday to exchange views on counterterrorism, border security and emerging threats in cyberspace and artificial intelligence, signing a final declaration on regional cooperation, according to security sources.

The heads of intelligence services from Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan convened in Burabay, Kazakhstan on Tuesday for the 28th Conference of Intelligence Services of Turkic States. The meeting addressed regional security challenges and emerging threats in cyberspace and artificial intelligence, according to security sources. Participants exchanged views on border security and counterterrorism strategies during the one-day session.

Regional participation

MIT Chief Ibrahim Kalin joined his counterparts from Astana, Baku, Bishkek and Tashkent at the summit, while representatives from Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Hungary attended as guests of honor. The intelligence chiefs discussed measures to ensure regional stability against existing threats and signed a final declaration at the conclusion of the meeting. Discussions focused on developing common strategies for border security and joint counterterrorism efforts across the Turkic world.

Cyber threats and strategic corridors

Addressing the gathering, Kalin stressed the need for joint action against terrorism and highlighted the importance of building a multi-domain security architecture to address emerging threats. He pointed to risks in cyberspace and artificial intelligence as requiring urgent coordination, calling for technology-focused cooperation in the defense industry. Kalin also emphasized securing strategic routes including the Middle Corridor and the Zangezur Corridor — which will connect Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave.

Turkic world solidarity

Kalin said the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is an integral part of the Turkic world, stressing the need to protect its rights and support its representation on multilateral platforms. He stated that no one should be disturbed by the strengthening of the Turkic world, noting that Central Asia holds a central role in an increasingly multipolar environment. The meeting concluded as intelligence cooperation deepens among Organization of Turkic States members amid evolving security challenges across Eurasia.

Titles :ibrahim kalinmitorganization of turkic stateskazakhstancentral asiamiddle corridorzangezur corridortrnccybersecuritycounterterrorism
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