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Malaysia urges restraint after drone intercepted near Mecca

Malaysia urges restraint after drone intercepted near Mecca

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13:39, 16/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 13:52, 16/09/2026, Wednesday
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Malaysia urges restraint after drone intercepted near Mecca
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Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called for immediate restraint and dialogue on Wednesday following the interception of a drone near Islam's holiest city of Mecca, warning that any threat to the sanctity of holy places would be wholly unacceptable and risks further regional escalation.


Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the interception of a drone near Mecca, warning that any attempt to threaten Islam's holiest city would be wholly unacceptable. In a statement posted on social media platform X, the premier said he viewed reports of the incident with grave concern.

"Any attempt to threaten the safety and sanctity of Islam's holiest city would be wholly unacceptable," he said. Anwar emphasized the need to prevent further escalation in the region and protect civilian sites.

Saudi interception details

Saudi-led coalition forces intercepted and destroyed the drone at approximately 6:50 pm local time on Tuesday before it entered restricted airspace over the sacred city, coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said. The wreckage fell in an uninhabited area south of Mecca, causing no casualties among residents or pilgrims.

Anwar expressed Malaysia's deep appreciation for the swift action taken by Saudi authorities to protect residents and pilgrims in the holy city. The coalition attributed the launch to Yemen's Houthi group, though the Houthis have denied responsibility for the operation.

Appeal for dialogue

The Malaysian premier said the incident highlights the urgent necessity of halting attacks on civilian sites and actions that could endanger holy places across the region. "We urge the relevant parties to exercise restraint and pursue a peaceful resolution through dialogue without delay," Anwar added.

The interception comes amid ongoing hostilities between Saudi-led forces and Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Malaysian premier's call for restraint reflects international concern over attacks threatening civilian and religious sites.

Titles :anwar ibrahimmeccasaudi arabiayemenhouthismalaysiadrone attackturki al-malki
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