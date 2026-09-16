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Germany urges rethink of EU 'associate member' label for Canada

Germany urges rethink of EU 'associate member' label for Canada

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15:50, 16/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 15:56, 16/09/2026, Wednesday
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Germany urges rethink of EU 'associate member' label for Canada
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Chancellor Friedrich Merz's spokesman Stefan Kornelius said Berlin supports deeper ties with Ottawa but objects to the terminology, as Ursula von der Leyen proposed the status during an address to the European Parliament attended by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.


German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government on Wednesday welcomed the European Union's push for closer ties with Canada but signaled immediate reservations about the proposed "associate member" designation, saying the label requires careful reconsideration.

Stefan Kornelius, spokesman for the chancellor, told reporters in Berlin that Germany remains open to new partnership models with Ottawa. "Canada is a particularly close partner for Europe, which is why we are open to discussing new partnership models that would reflect the special importance of this relationship," Kornelius said. "However, we should reconsider the terminology — the label — associated with it."

Brussels' Historic Offer

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined the associate membership concept earlier on Wednesday during an address to the European Parliament, citing mounting geopolitical and economic pressures facing the bloc. Speaking directly to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who attended the session, she said: "I would like to work with you on opening the door for Canada to be the first associate member of the EU."

Strategic Rationale

Von der Leyen emphasized shared transatlantic values during her speech, stating: "We share one ocean, one set of values, one way of seeing the world. And we will now build our shared future as well." The proposal marks the first time Brussels has formally entertained associate membership for a non-European country.

Titles :germanycanadaeuropean unionursula von der leyenmark carneyfriedrich merzassociate membershipeu-canada relations
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