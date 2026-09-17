Ireland's public broadcaster RTE confirmed on Thursday that it will boycott the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest, marking the second consecutive year of non-participation due to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and restrictions on press access.

RTE cites Gaza humanitarian crisis

The national broadcaster issued a statement outlining its position on Thursday, confirming that it would not participate in nor transmit the 2027 competition. "RTE feels that Ireland’s participation cannot be justified given the appalling and ongoing loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk," the broadcaster said, noting that its position remained unchanged from the previous year.

The Dublin-based organization also highlighted press freedom concerns as a factor in its decision. "RTE also remains deeply concerned by the continued denial of independent access to international journalists to the territory," it added, underscoring the severity of the restrictions placed on media coverage in the Palestinian enclave.

Second consecutive boycott over Israel participation

RTE joined several European public broadcasters in refusing to participate in the 2026 contest after organizers permitted Israel to compete despite the ongoing war. The broadcaster's decision to extend the boycott into 2027 reflects sustained opposition to the competition's handling of Israeli participation amid the continuing military offensive.

The Gaza Strip has faced a humanitarian catastrophe since Israel launched its military offensive in October 2023, with thousands of civilians killed and international journalists facing severe restrictions on access to the territory. RTE's boycott follows similar decisions by other national broadcasters that have cited human rights concerns and the ongoing humanitarian crisis as reasons for withdrawing from the cultural event.