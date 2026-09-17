Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for stronger advanced manufacturing and more self-reliant industrial supply chains, saying the sector should provide "strong support" for China's modernization amid weakening domestic demand. His instructions were conveyed at a national conference held in Beijing on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Xinhua.

Xi urged authorities to pursue smart, green and integrated development while fortifying the industrial base. He called for accelerated development of a modern industrial system centered on advanced manufacturing to anchor the real economy, the state news agency reported.

Economic headwinds persist

The push comes as recent data point to soft domestic consumption. China's retail sales grew just 0.4% year-on-year in August while fixed-asset investment fell 7.2%, with the unemployment rate climbing to 5.3%.

Industrial production increased 5.2% over the same period, underscoring the divergence between factory output and domestic demand. Lynn Song, chief China economist at ING, said consumption and investment remained subdued because of weak domestic demand, while high-tech industries and sectors benefiting from external demand continued to perform relatively strongly.