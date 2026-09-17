South Korea's government on Thursday threw its support behind a parliamentary bill that would eliminate the Unification Ministry's authority to veto civilian contacts with North Korean residents — a move aimed at expanding cross-border exchanges while retaining a mandatory reporting system for such interactions.

Legislative revision

The proposed amendment, introduced by Rep. Kim Joon-hyung of the minor Rebuilding Korea Party, targets the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act. Currently, South Korean nationals must file advance reports with the Unification Ministry before contacting North Koreans, and the ministry retains broad discretion to reject requests on national security grounds.

"The government supports the proposed revision, considering the law's purpose of promoting inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation, operating a system consistent with the prior-reporting system and expanding autonomy in civilian exchanges and cooperation," the ministry said, according to Yonhap News Agency. Officials noted that the advance reporting requirement would remain intact under the new framework.

Security concerns

Critics have raised alarms that removing the ministry's blocking power could leave authorities with fewer tools to prevent unauthorized remittances and other illegal financial flows to Pyongyang. The current law permits the government to reject contact requests when there are clear concerns about threats to public order, national security, or inter-Korean cooperation.