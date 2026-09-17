The US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved by a 262-159 vote sweeping legislation imposing mandatory sanctions on senior Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, sending the measure to President Donald Trump despite Republican concerns over its expansive tariff provisions. Most Republicans back the mandatory sanctions targeting oligarchs and state-owned companies. Nearly a dozen privately urged leaders to strip provisions allowing tariffs up to 100% on countries purchasing Russian oil and gas, fearing economic fallout before November's midterms, according to CNN.

Bipartisan concerns over trade authority

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries opposed the bill, questioning the wisdom of granting Trump additional economic powers. "Why in the world would this Congress give this president additional authority to visit that kind of economic harm on the American people?" he asked.

Three senior House Democrats — Gregory Meeks, Richard Neal and Don Beyer — likewise argued the bill would "do more harm than good." "This bill would dramatically expand presidential tariff authorities while failing to mandate sanctions on Russia, both of which are unacceptable," they said.

Legislative background

Supporters from both parties maintain that US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer would carefully structure any tariffs, arguing that fears of unchecked presidential authority are unfounded. The legislation would primarily target nations such as China and India that continue purchasing Russian energy.

The bill emerged from more than a year of negotiations led by the late Senator Lindsey Graham, who secured Trump's backing shortly before his death in April 2025. The measure now awaits the president's signature.