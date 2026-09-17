



US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran has established direct contact with Washington to negotiate an end to the ongoing war, expressing optimism that a settlement could be reached soon after months of missile exchanges and the blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to reporters upon landing in North Carolina, Trump confirmed that Tehran initiated the outreach without intermediaries. "They want to make a deal, and we'll see how that works out," he said. "Hopefully we are towards the end of the war," he added, describing the current phase as a potential turning point.

February offensive

The war began on February 28 when the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks targeting Iranian government buildings, military sites, missile infrastructure and air defenses. Tehran responded with sustained missile and drone strikes against Israeli positions and American bases across the region, expanding the confrontation beyond initial boundaries as displacement figures continued to climb.

Diplomatic deadlock

Diplomatic efforts have focused on reopening the Strait of Hormuz — a vital energy chokepoint that has remained largely closed to commercial traffic despite a memorandum signed in June envisioning a phased reopening as a prelude to wider peace. The ongoing blockade has disrupted global energy shipments and driven up prices worldwide, adding urgency to the latest outreach from Tehran, according to regional analysts.