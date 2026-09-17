Home
World
America
Trump says Iran reached out directly seeking deal

Trump says Iran reached out directly seeking deal

Yenişafak English AA
10:44, 17/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 11:01, 17/09/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Trump says Iran reached out directly seeking deal
AA
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran has established direct contact with Washington to negotiate an end to the ongoing conflict, telling reporters that Tehran is eager to reach a settlement as the war sparked by the February Israeli-American offensive shows signs of winding down.


US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran has established direct contact with Washington to negotiate an end to the ongoing war, expressing optimism that a settlement could be reached soon after months of missile exchanges and the blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to reporters upon landing in North Carolina, Trump confirmed that Tehran initiated the outreach without intermediaries. "They want to make a deal, and we'll see how that works out," he said. "Hopefully we are towards the end of the war," he added, describing the current phase as a potential turning point.

February offensive

The war began on February 28 when the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks targeting Iranian government buildings, military sites, missile infrastructure and air defenses. Tehran responded with sustained missile and drone strikes against Israeli positions and American bases across the region, expanding the confrontation beyond initial boundaries as displacement figures continued to climb.

Diplomatic deadlock

Diplomatic efforts have focused on reopening the Strait of Hormuz — a vital energy chokepoint that has remained largely closed to commercial traffic despite a memorandum signed in June envisioning a phased reopening as a prelude to wider peace. The ongoing blockade has disrupted global energy shipments and driven up prices worldwide, adding urgency to the latest outreach from Tehran, according to regional analysts.

Titles :donald trumpiranstrait of hormuzus-iran relationsisraelmiddle east conflictnorth carolinawashington
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026