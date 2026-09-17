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US extends visa sanctions on Palestinian officials ahead of UN assembly

US extends visa sanctions on Palestinian officials ahead of UN assembly

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10:43, 17/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 10:59, 17/09/2026, Thursday
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US extends visa sanctions on Palestinian officials ahead of UN assembly
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The US State Department announced Wednesday it will extend visa restrictions barring entry to Palestine Liberation Organization members and Palestinian Authority officials, citing their alleged failure to meet commitments under US laws regarding international court actions and payments to terrorists ahead of the UN General Assembly.


The US State Department announced Wednesday that it will extend visa sanctions barring entry to members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and officials of the Palestinian Authority (PA), citing their alleged failure to meet commitments under US laws. The department reported to Congress that the Palestinian entities had failed to fulfill obligations under American legislation, prompting the renewal of restrictions days before the UN General Assembly convenes in New York.

ICC and bilateral negotiations

The State Department cited specific actions at international organizations including "taking actions to internationalize the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict including through the International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ)." Officials also accused the PLO and PA of efforts to "bypass negotiations through seeking unilateral recognition" of a Palestinian state while continuing to pay stipends to terrorists and glorifying terrorism. "As a consequence of their failure to reform ... the United States will extend sanctions that deny visas to PLO members and PA officials," the department said in a statement.

National security vetting

State Department Deputy Spokeswoman Paloma Chacón told Anadolu that the Trump administration considers "every visa decision is a national security decision." She added that "while we take seriously our obligations as a host country to the UN, we will continue to protect Americans by upholding the highest standards of vetting and screening for all applicants." Delegations have received guidance on visa applications ahead of the General Assembly, and failure to meet vetting standards could result in denial, Chacón noted.

Previous restrictions

The announcement follows a similar US move last year, when Washington denied or revoked visas for PLO and PA officials ahead of the 2025 General Assembly. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was unable to attend last year's session in person and addressed the gathering virtually, though the PA Mission to the UN received waivers under the UN Headquarters Agreement. The Palestinian side did not immediately issue a public response to Wednesday's announcement.

Titles :paloma chacónmahmoud abbaspalestine liberation organizationplopalestinian authoritypaun general assemblyinternational criminal courticcvisa sanctions
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