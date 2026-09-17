Home
World
Asia
Japan PM Takaichi reshuffles Cabinet, retains key ministers

Japan PM Takaichi reshuffles Cabinet, retains key ministers

Yenişafak English AA
10:40, 17/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 10:57, 17/09/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Japan PM Takaichi reshuffles Cabinet, retains key ministers
AA
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi leaves the Prime Minister’s Office following an extraordinary Cabinet meeting ahead of the formation of her reshuffled government in Tokyo, Japan, September 17, 2026.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reshuffled her Cabinet on Thursday in her first ministerial shake-up since taking office last year, retaining several senior ministers while inducting a lawmaker from the junior coalition partner ahead of an extraordinary parliamentary session scheduled for October.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reshuffled her Cabinet on Thursday for the first time since taking office last year, retaining several key ministers while bringing in a lawmaker from the junior coalition partner ahead of an extraordinary parliamentary session set to open in October.

Coalition partner enters Cabinet

Hiroshi Nakatsuka, a former secretary general of the Japan Innovation Party, assumed the post of minister in charge of regulatory reform — becoming the first minister from the Liberal Democratic Party's junior coalition partner to serve in the government. Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi all retained their portfolios in the shake-up. Internal Affairs Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi was removed from the lineup, according to Kyodo News Agency.

Political backdrop

The reshuffle marks the first change to the ministerial lineup since Takaichi took office last year as Japan's first female prime minister. Support for her Cabinet has remained at around 50% in recent months after starting at roughly 70% upon her inauguration, according to local media reports. The Cabinet held a meeting earlier on Thursday to collect resignation letters from outgoing ministers ahead of the official announcement.

Takaichi is expected to appoint new senior vice ministers and parliamentary vice ministers at government ministries on Friday. The reshuffle comes before an extraordinary parliamentary session scheduled to begin in October.

Titles :sanae takaichijapanliberal democratic partyldpjapan innovation partyjipcabinet reshufflehiroshi nakatsukajapanese politicstoshimitsu motegi
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026