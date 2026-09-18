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Aliyev says ties with Türkiye bolster regional stability

Aliyev says ties with Türkiye bolster regional stability

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00:21, 18/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 01:17, 18/09/2026, Friday
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Aliyev says ties with Türkiye bolster regional stability
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told security officials from Organization of Turkic States member states that relations with Türkiye occupy a special place in ensuring stability, noting that joint activities between the two countries further strengthen security amid current geopolitical challenges.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told security officials from Organization of Turkic States member states that the country's relations with Türkiye constitute a vital factor for regional and global stability, emphasizing that joint activities between Baku and Ankara further strengthen security amid current geopolitical challenges.

'Special relationship'

Speaking at a meeting with security officials in the Azerbaijani capital on Thursday, Aliyev said relations between his country and Türkiye "occupy a special place and play a special role," adding that there are "no similar relations anywhere in the world." He noted it is impossible to find a "second pair of countries so closely bound to each other," citing historical ties, cultural connections and people-to-people relations as binding factors.

The Azerbaijani president described the Shusha Declaration signed with Ankara in 2021 as representing the "peak of our relations," noting that while the two countries were allies prior to the signing, the declaration formalized their alliance. "More than five years have passed since that day, and with every passing year and month, our unity grows stronger and our role in the world is further reinforced," Aliyev said.

Regional security context

Aliyev stated that Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations today serve as a vital factor in the region and the wider world as a unified space, adding that their joint activities further strengthen stability "especially in the current difficult geopolitical situation." He argued that the stability, peace and security prevailing in OTS countries serves as a key factor in the organization's successful development, distinguishing these nations from surrounding regions facing turmoil.

"It is well known that no country can develop without stability and security. Neither investment, technology nor innovation will come to a country if there is no stability or political and economic security there," Aliyev said. He noted that OTS countries are currently demonstrating strong economic growth at a time when opposite trends are occurring in various parts of the globe.

Organization of Turkic States

Aliyev told the security officials that the overall sentiment among OTS leaders aims to bolster the organization's role and position on the international stage, noting that member states are situated across a vast geographical expanse where crucial energy and transport routes pass through. "To the west and east of the OTS region, our organization is being closely watched with great interest as it strengthens its positive role in international affairs, including in matters related to connectivity, transport security, energy security, and security in general," he said.

The OTS was established in 2009 and adopted its current name at the Istanbul Summit in 2021. Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are members, while Turkmenistan, Hungary and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus hold observer status.

Titles :ilham aliyevazerbaijantürkiyeorganization of turkic statesotsshusha declarationbakucentral asiaregional security
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