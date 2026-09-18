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Türkiye approves defense industry cooperation pact with Brazil

Türkiye approves defense industry cooperation pact with Brazil

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14:39, 18/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 14:51, 18/09/2026, Friday
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Türkiye approves defense industry cooperation pact with Brazil
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President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has formally approved a defense industry cooperation agreement with Brazil, according to an official decision published in the Official Gazette on Friday, enabling joint development projects and reciprocal procurement initiatives between the two countries.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has formally approved a defense industry cooperation agreement with Brazil, cementing a legal framework for joint development projects and technology transfers between Ankara and Brasília, according to an official decision published in the Official Gazette on Friday.

Parliamentary ratification

The Turkish parliament endorsed the accord on June 23 after reviewing its provisions, subsequently submitting the legislation to the presidency for final signature. The presidential decree was signed on Thursday and printed in Friday’s edition of the Official Gazette, completing Ankara’s domestic approval process.

Defense cooperation scope

The agreement, originally signed on March 25, 2022, aims to strengthen bilateral ties through collaboration in the development, production, procurement, and maintenance of defense goods and services. It also encompasses related technical and logistical support activities, providing a structured mechanism for state institutions and private defense companies to engage in joint ventures.

Officials said the pact establishes pathways for possible joint projects, technology transfers, and reciprocal procurement arrangements between Turkish and Brazilian defense enterprises.

Brazilian ratification

Brasília concluded its domestic ratification procedures on Sept. 10, 2025, publishing the agreement in its official gazette ahead of Türkiye’s final approval. The accord now provides a binding legal framework for deeper cooperation between the two countries’ public institutions and defense sectors, including collaborative research and shared manufacturing initiatives.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoğanerdoğantürkiyebrazilankarabrasíliadefense industrytechnology transfertbmmofficial gazette
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