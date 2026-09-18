Türkiye detains 175 in Israel-linked fraud network raids





Justice Minister Akin Gurlek announced on Friday that Turkish authorities had detained 175 suspects in coordinated raids targeting an Israel-linked international fraud network accused of operating fake cryptocurrency and forex investment schemes from call centers in Istanbul and Mugla.

The operations began at 5 am local time across 286 addresses, including 42 call centers and 28 companies, as part of four separate investigations launched by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, Gurlek said on social media platform X.

Network targeted foreign nationals

Investigations revealed that the network used multilingual representatives to recruit victims through social media advertisements promising high returns. Victims were then directed to controlled platforms where fabricated profits encouraged further deposits, according to the minister's statement.

When victims attempted withdrawals, representatives allegedly demanded additional payments for "account blockage" and "taxes," Gurlek noted. The funds were subsequently transferred to overseas bank accounts and cryptocurrency wallets, he added, noting that the scheme reached approximately 13 billion Turkish liras ($266.4 million) in transaction volume over two years.

International coordination

The probe was coordinated by the prosecutor's bureau for terror financing and money laundering crimes alongside the National Intelligence Organization, the Department of Combating Organized Crime, and the Cybercrime Branch, Gurlek said. Interpol units also participated in the operations targeting 286 addresses across Istanbul and Mugla.

By 10 am, authorities had detained 175 of the 239 suspects sought. Operations were continuing to apprehend the remaining individuals linked to companies predominantly owned by Israeli beneficiaries, according to Financial Crimes Investigation Board analyses.