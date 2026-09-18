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Türkiye sees 6.4% rise in newly established companies Jan-Aug

Türkiye sees 6.4% rise in newly established companies Jan-Aug

Elif Şanlı
11:54, 18/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 11:56, 18/09/2026, Friday
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Türkiye sees 6.4% rise in newly established companies Jan-Aug
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The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye reported that newly established companies rose 6.4% year-on-year to reach 75,814 during the first eight months of 2026, indicating sustained entrepreneurial activity despite a concurrent increase in firms entering liquidation.

The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye released data on Monday showing that 75,814 companies were established during the January-August period, up from 71,224 in the same period last year. The figure reflects continued momentum in the country's business landscape as entrepreneurs registered new firms across diverse sectors.

Meanwhile, the number of companies entering liquidation increased 3.7% to 19,995 during the eight-month span. Company closures declined 1.1% to 18,284 over the same timeframe, according to the TOBB figures.

August performance stabilizes

In August alone, 9,212 companies were established, virtually unchanged from 9,210 in the same month last year. The monthly figure represented a 3.4% decline compared with July, suggesting a seasonal cooling in registration activity.

The number of firms entering liquidation totaled 3,176 in August, rising 17.2% year-on-year while falling 2% on a monthly basis. Company closures increased 11.3% from a year earlier to 2,114, though the figure dropped 21.3% compared with the previous month.

Regional distribution and capital

Istanbul dominated new registrations in August, accounting for 37.5% of all establishments, followed by Ankara at 11.1% and Izmir at 5.7%. The combined capital of companies established during the month fell 11.4% from July to nearly 33 billion Turkish liras ($794 million).

By sector, wholesale and retail trade led new formations, with construction and manufacturing following closely behind. Of the 9,212 companies established in August, 8,223 were limited liability companies while 989 were joint-stock entities.

Foreign partnership trends

A total of 952 companies with foreign capital partners were established in August, with Syrian nationals participating in 467 of these new ventures. Turkish partners were involved in 150 companies and Iranian partners in 56, according to the chamber union data.

The foreign investment flows highlight ongoing commercial ties with regional investors as Türkiye continues to serve as a hub for cross-border entrepreneurship. Syrian-led formations remained the largest cohort among foreign-partnered enterprises established during the month.

Titles :tobbtürkiye economycompany establishmentistanbulankaraforeign investmentsyrian investorswholesale and retail tradejanuary-august 2026
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