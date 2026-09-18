Home
Economy
Turkey Economy
Türkiye’s external assets up 4.2% to $419.6B in July

Türkiye’s external assets up 4.2% to $419.6B in July

Elif Şanlı
12:14, 18/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 12:15, 18/09/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye’s external assets up 4.2% to $419.6B in July
File photo

The Turkish Central Bank said on Friday that the country’s external assets rose 4.2% month-on-month to $419.6 billion in July, while liabilities to non-residents increased 1% to $818.3 billion, leaving the net international investment position at minus $398.7 billion.

Türkiye’s external assets reached $419.6 billion as of end-July, marking a 4.2% increase from the previous month, according to data released by the Turkish Central Bank on Friday. Central bank reserve assets climbed $17 billion to $164.4 billion during the period, while direct investments rose 0.8% to $81.8 billion and financial derivatives increased 0.7% to $2.5 billion.

Asset declines and liability growth

Other investments declined 0.5% to $161.7 billion, with foreign currency deposits held by resident banks falling 6.9% month-on-month to $44.7 billion. The country’s liabilities to non-residents stood at $818.3 billion in July, up 1% from June, pushing the net international investment position to minus $398.7 billion.

Portfolio and other investment trends

On the liabilities side, direct investments decreased 0.3% to $232.5 billion, while portfolio investments gained 3.5% to reach $160.2 billion. Equities and investment fund shares held by non-residents increased 1% to $50.2 billion, though financial derivative liabilities plummeted 43% to $4 billion. Other investment liabilities climbed 1.6% to $421.6 billion, according to the Central Bank.

Titles :turkish central bankcbrttürkiye economyexternal assetsreserve assetsforeign investmentportfolio investments
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026