Türkiye’s external assets reached $419.6 billion as of end-July, marking a 4.2% increase from the previous month, according to data released by the Turkish Central Bank on Friday. Central bank reserve assets climbed $17 billion to $164.4 billion during the period, while direct investments rose 0.8% to $81.8 billion and financial derivatives increased 0.7% to $2.5 billion.

Asset declines and liability growth

Other investments declined 0.5% to $161.7 billion, with foreign currency deposits held by resident banks falling 6.9% month-on-month to $44.7 billion. The country’s liabilities to non-residents stood at $818.3 billion in July, up 1% from June, pushing the net international investment position to minus $398.7 billion.

Portfolio and other investment trends

On the liabilities side, direct investments decreased 0.3% to $232.5 billion, while portfolio investments gained 3.5% to reach $160.2 billion. Equities and investment fund shares held by non-residents increased 1% to $50.2 billion, though financial derivative liabilities plummeted 43% to $4 billion. Other investment liabilities climbed 1.6% to $421.6 billion, according to the Central Bank.