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Türkiye merits ‘Made in EU’ inclusion over Customs Union: Bolat

Türkiye merits ‘Made in EU’ inclusion over Customs Union: Bolat

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00:15, 18/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 00:54, 18/09/2026, Friday
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Türkiye merits ‘Made in EU’ inclusion over Customs Union: Bolat
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Trade Minister Omer Bolat

Trade Minister Omer Bolat said Türkiye should be included in the European Union’s “Made in EU” approach due to the country’s deep production integration with the bloc under the 1995 Customs Union, as he prepares to meet Italian officials in Rome to discuss upgrading bilateral trade ties.

Trade Minister Omer Bolat on Thursday emphasized that Türkiye’s deep production integration with the European Union under the existing Customs Union necessitates its inclusion in the bloc’s forthcoming “Made in EU” approach, noting that Turkish industries form a critical backbone of continental supply chains.

Supply chain integration

“We will emphasize the importance of implementing the ‘Made in EU’ approach in a way that takes Türkiye and our production integration within the Customs Union into account,” Bolat said on NSosyal, the Turkish social media platform. He stressed that Turkish companies have become entrenched in European manufacturing networks across multiple strategic sectors. “From automotive and machinery to white goods, defense and aviation, our companies are an indispensable part of Europe’s supply chains,” he said, underscoring Ankara’s role in the continent’s industrial ecosystem.

Rome talks on trade

Bolat is scheduled to meet Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Rome on Friday to discuss the “Made in EU” framework and the modernization of the Türkiye-EU Customs Union, which has remained unchanged since 1995. The minister said Ankara and Rome aim to increase their bilateral trade volume to $40 billion through enhanced mutual investment, expanded joint production initiatives, and deeper cooperation in third-country markets. He expressed hope that Türkiye’s engagements with Italy would yield positive results for the shared future of Turkish and European industries.

Titles :omer bolatantonio tajanimade in eutürkiye-eu customs unioneuropean unionitalyromeautomotivetrade minister
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