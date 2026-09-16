Turkish defense firm Baykar's Akinci unmanned combat aerial vehicle successfully destroyed a high-speed target drone with an indigenously developed Sungur air defense missile during a live-fire exercise conducted over the Black Sea, the company stated.

Black Sea test mission

The drone departed from the Corlu Flight Training and Test Center in Tekirdag province and proceeded to the designated test area over the Black Sea. Operating off the coast of Sinop, the Akinci detected and engaged the high-speed aerial target, scoring a direct hit with the Sungur munition developed by Turkish defense company Roketsan. The platform subsequently returned to Corlu along its predetermined flight path following the successful engagement, according to the firm.

Expanding munitions portfolio

Baykar has systematically expanded the Akinci's weapons integration to establish layered strike capabilities across varying ranges and target types. The platform previously validated air-to-air engagements using the Kemankes artificial intelligence-enabled mini cruise missile and the Eren high-speed multi-purpose loitering munition. The addition of the Sungur missile further diversifies the UCAV's combat envelope, enabling operators to neutralize airborne threats with domestically produced weapon systems developed in Türkiye.

Global export leader

The aviation firm, based in Türkiye, has financed all development projects exclusively through internal resources since its establishment. Baykar maintained its position as the world's largest exporter in the unmanned aerial vehicle segment throughout 2025, securing agreements with 39 countries including 36 contracts for the Bayraktar TB2 and 16 for the Akinci. The company generated $2.2 billion in export revenue during 2025, with international sales accounting for 90 percent of recent revenue streams.