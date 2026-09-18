Troop levels under review

The proposed drawdown could range as high as 40,000 service members from the roughly 80,000 currently stationed across Europe, according to current and former US and Western officials familiar with the deliberations. Germany, Italy and Spain — which host some of the largest American deployments on the continent — are among the nations likely to face significant force reductions, the report noted. No final decisions have been made regarding the potential withdrawals.

Pentagon assessment timeline

General Alexus Grynkewich, who heads US European Command and serves as NATO's supreme allied commander, is overseeing the six-month review of American force posture and will present preliminary options involving aviation, naval and ground forces to Hegseth. The assessment is expected to include proposals for repositioning some units toward NATO's eastern flank, with a final recommendation anticipated on November 6 before any proposal reaches President Donald Trump, officials said. The process has encountered internal friction, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly intervening in June after the Pentagon prepared to brief NATO defense ministers on large-scale reductions without full State Department coordination.

Strategic implications

The Trump administration has consistently argued that European nations should assume greater responsibility for conventional defense while Washington redirects military resources toward other strategic priorities. The possible reductions have generated concern among legislators and European governments, which have warned that a rapid withdrawal could undermine NATO's deterrence capabilities against Russia. Senators have separately urged Rubio to ensure State Department diplomats remain fully engaged throughout the force posture review, according to the report.