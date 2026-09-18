Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of deliberately seeking an escalation with Europe as Moscow's "provocations" multiply, warning European countries against reacting in ways that could benefit the Kremlin.

'Provocations' multiply

Meloni made the remarks in Oslo following talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, according to Italian broadcaster Sky TG24. "I think no one misses the multiplication of Russia's provocations, we've seen several in recent weeks. We have to ask ourselves why," she said. "Provocations from Moscow are multiplying because Putin needs to shift focus by seeking an escalation with Europe from a situation on the field of war that is not going as Putin promised," she added, referring to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, now in its fifth year.

Single envoy proposal

The Italian premier also renewed her proposal for a single European envoy on Ukraine, arguing that the growing number of diplomatic formats and interlocutors risks weakening Europe's position. "Having a single interlocutor in a delicate phase would be an element that clarifies, simplifies, and gives strength to the European position," she said. Meloni noted that such a role should represent Europe more broadly rather than just the EU, saying Norway and the UK "could not and should absolutely not be excluded."

Oslo talks

Her visit marked the first official trip to Norway by an Italian prime minister in 15 years. Meloni and Store discussed bilateral cooperation and regional security challenges during their meeting in the Norwegian capital, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of NATO solidarity in the current security environment, according to Italian government sources.