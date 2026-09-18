



President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States and Poland are making significant progress toward establishing an American Army base in Poland, describing the potential development as a historic step for the bilateral alliance and crediting Polish President Karol Nawrocki for his bold leadership.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated: "Great News! Thanks to the bold leadership of my friend, Karol Nawrocki, President of Poland, major progress is being made toward establishing a U.S. Army base in Poland." He added: "If this happens, the location will be announced very soon." The US leader described the potential base as a historic step for the alliance.

Strategic context

The announcement signals a potential expansion of American military presence in Eastern Europe as Washington and Warsaw deepen defense cooperation. Previous administrations have explored permanent basing arrangements in Poland to enhance NATO's eastern flank deterrence. Trump has previously championed burden-sharing within the alliance while maintaining close ties with Polish leadership.

Talks regarding permanent US basing in Poland have accelerated since Nawrocki took office earlier this year. Warsaw has consistently advocated for a larger American military footprint on its territory to counter potential regional threats. The proposed installation would mark a significant expansion of American commitment to Eastern European defense.