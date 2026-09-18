The US State Department announced on Thursday that it has approved a potential $24.3 billion sale of 48 F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, a package that includes 49 Pratt & Whitney engines and cryptographic equipment alongside electronic warfare and logistics support systems.

Deal components

The proposed package encompasses 49 Pratt & Whitney F135-PW-100 engines alongside cryptographic equipment, electronic warfare support, and comprehensive training and logistics systems, according to the formal notification delivered to Congress.

Strategic rationale

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major non-NATO ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf region," the State Department said. The department added that the sale "will not alter the military balance in the region" and would not require additional US personnel in Saudi Arabia.

Implementation

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics of Fort Worth, Texas, and Pratt & Whitney Military Engines of East Hartford, Connecticut, will serve as the principal contractors for the transaction. Under US law, Congress now has 30 calendar days from the formal notification to review or object before the administration finalizes the deal.