Iraqi PM to meet Trump at UN General Assembly next week





Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi will travel to the United States next week to attend the UN General Assembly and hold bilateral talks with President Donald Trump, a government spokesman said Thursday, noting that the visit marks a pivotal shift in Baghdad's relationship with Washington. Haider al-Aboudi told state-run Al-Iraqiya television that the premier will deliver Iraq's address to the General Assembly and participate in meetings with other heads of state during the high-level segment, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Economic shift

The visit comes as Baghdad seeks to deepen economic cooperation with Washington, with al-Zaidi expected to attend a session hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce aimed at strengthening trade relations. Al-Aboudi said September 30 would represent an important milestone for Iraqi sovereignty, signaling a definitive transition from security-focused engagement to long-term economic partnership between the two capitals.

UN session

The 81st session of the General Assembly convened on September 8 in New York, with the annual high-level General Debate scheduled to run from September 22 through September 28. Heads of state and senior representatives from member nations are expected to address the gathering during the diplomatic marathon.